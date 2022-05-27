FSSD opens new performing arts center, gym

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin Special School District opened its new performing arts center as the school year concluded.

The K-8 district also opened a new gym at Poplar Grove School.

For years, Poplar Grove Elementary and Poplar Grove Middle shared a gym, which caused scheduling challenges and created the need for an alternate space to hold physical education classes, sporting events, and large school gatherings. The elementary school’s new gym includes a full-size basketball court, two cross-court practice courts, a volleyball court, four-square courts and 480 seats for students and spectators. Additionally, the gym features a concession stand, multiple locker rooms, teacher offices and a multipurpose room that doubles as a storm shelter.

“Our goal was to make use of the space easier and more seamless between the two schools,” said Alisha Erickson, principal of Poplar Grove Elementary. “The new gym will provide Poplar Grove Elementary the necessary space for daily PE classes, in addition to the capacity for sporting practices and events. We know what a huge benefit this space will be to the health and happiness of our students.”

The opening of the Franklin Special School District Performing Arts Center also marks a milestone for the district. The FSSD PAC is a 34,400-square-foot facility that seats 490 people.

“The Franklin Special School District places an intentional focus on educating the whole child. That means that we believe the fine arts are not only necessary but are a critical component of student learning,” said David Snowden, Director of Schools. “The new performing arts center will be open to all students, and its use will expand and enhance the exceptional programs that are a part of every school in the district. We look forward to this state-of-the-art facility providing students and community members with a meaningful way to participate in the arts.”

