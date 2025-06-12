Ft. Campbell soldier dead following helicopter training incident

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WTVF) — A Ft. Campbell soldier died Wednesday night after a training exercise involving helicopter training.

According to a release, the incident happened about 7 o'clock Wednesday night in the Ft. Campbell training area.

Another soldier was injured in the incident and was taken to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital where they are in stable condition.

The names of the soldiers involved are being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

The incident remains under investigation.

