Fuel, food, and supplies: Local food trucks feeling the pinch

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ongoing tensions overseas are impacting small business owners as diesel prices climb closer to $6 a gallon. Local food truck owners say they are being squeezed from every direction with fuel, food, and supply costs all going up at once.

For many owners, rising fuel costs are not just cutting into profits but threatening their survival. High grocery and gas prices are hitting everyone in the wallet, and it remains unknown when fuel costs will ease up.

John Cathey fired up Smokin' Buttz BBQ in 2014 to serve the Nashville community with pulled pork and pulled chicken.

"I’ve always worked with food. My father had a restaurant when I was growing up… it was just kind of in my blood," John Cathey said.

Now, that mission is running up against reality with rising grocery bills, shrinking margins, and unpredictable supply chains.

"We’re not a big Fortune 500, so whenever it’s time to get food or supplies, we have to pay close to the same price that the average person pays," Cathey said.

Hitting the road is also costly. What once cost less than $100 to fill the truck from empty has increased significantly.

"Our food trucks, they're big behemoths. They got a lot of equipment on there, and so they drink a lot of fuel," Cathey said.

"To fill this truck from empty? Probably about $150 to $175," Cathey said.

Global tensions have pushed gas prices higher, fueling yet another challenge for the food truck's gasoline generator.

"I have a gasoline generator. And so since those prices are up as well, that's another hit to my bottom line. You know, we have to put gasoline in that," Cathey said.

"We’re getting hit on both sides," Cathey said.

Even as the winter slump fades, tough choices remain for the business. It is a balancing act that is reshaping his view of small business survival.

"There are costs on the back end, rent, utilities, things like that. And so I can understand now, you know, when I see small businesses shut down, I can definitely understand more so now than I used to be able to," Cathey said.

Still, hope simmers in community support. Small businesses say they could really use the public's help, and choosing local right now can help keep trucks like his on the road.

"A lot of times, it's not as easy for us to overcome, and so we really would appreciate you guys to support us. Come out, get some good old barbecue from Smokin' Buttz... you won't be mad," Cathey said.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.