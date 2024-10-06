Watch Now
Full closure of Holt Road set to begin on Monday, runs through next summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a full closure of Holt Road on Monday, October 7.

The closure will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday and run until summer of next year.

The closure is needed for the grading and utility relocation part of the Nolensville Pike/SR 11 widening project.

