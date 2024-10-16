Full closure of intersection of Jefferson Pike and Sam Ridley Parkway this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation is conducting a full closure of the intersection of Jefferson Pike and Sam Ridley Parkway/Nissan Drive in Rutherford County.

This will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, October 18 and go through 6 a.m. on Monday, October 21.

The closure is needed to lower the existing grade of Sam Ridley Parkway.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.