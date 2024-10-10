Full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue begins Thursday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be conducting a full closure of the I-440 East off-ramp to 21st Avenue in Davidson County on Thursday.

The closure will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday, October 11.

The ramp will then be closed for continuous work starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11 through noon on Sunday, October 13.

There will be detours in place.

