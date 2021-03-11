Full lineup announced for Second Avenue benefit concert airing on NewsChannel 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The full lineup of musical performers for the 2nd Ave Strong virtual benefit concert has been announced.

NewsChannel 5 will air the event on March 26 from 7 to 9 p.m., which aims to raise $2 million for the restoration and preservation of Second Avenue after the Christmas Day bombing.

The concert will feature performances by Ashley McBryde, BRELAND, Derek St. Holmes, Lee Brice, Lindsay Ell, Old Dominion, Phil Vassar, Phillip Phillips, Scotty McCreery, Tyler Rich and Shenandoah featuring special guest Gyth Rigdon.

Shenandoah and Rigdon will perform "I Want To Be Loved Like That," which Rigdon performed during the 16th season of The Voice.

The event will also take a look into the important role Second Avenue has played in Nashville's history and feature a tribute to the heroic first responders. Nashville Mayor John Cooper and Gov. Bill Lee will also make an appearance.

"We have been humbled by the outpouring of support from the community. That the music industry would come together to help support the efforts to restore and preserve 2nd Avenue will show the world what Nashville is all about," said Tim Walker, executive director of Metro Historical Commission.

The benefit concert will be hosted by Natalie Stovall of Runaway June at the Wildhorse Saloon.