NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There will be a full road closure in place in Davidson County on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 beginning Friday, October 25 at 8 p.m. and going through Monday, October 28 at 5 a.m.

Crews will conduct this same closure starting Friday, November 8 at 8 p.m. until Monday, November 11 at 5 a.m.

The closure is in place for crews to resurface I-24 and repair bridge expansion joints. Traffic will be detoured to the west loop.

