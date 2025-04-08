Fund connects crime victims to money that can help get their lives back on track

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Being the victim of a crime is traumatizing in countless ways, including causing financial stress you weren't expecting. While we hope you never learn this first hand, we want you to know about a state fund that can help if you do become a victim.

The Tennessee Department of Treasury has a resource for crime victims: the Criminal Injury Compensation Fund. It was established to financially assist innocent victims of violent crime that results in personal injury.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp talked with Shelli King, the treasury's Director of Communications, who touched on who can benefit from the fund during this National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

"Eligible victims are those who were injured in a crime occurring in Tennessee within the last two years and they reported the crime within 15 days."

To qualify, you need to also be willing to help law enforcement with the case. It doesn't have to be closed or solved yet.

In the case of a death, dependent family members may be eligible for compensation. Victims, and those who meet eligibility requirements, may be reimbursed for medical and mental healthcare expenses, loss of wages, funeral expenses, and other costs related to the crime.

You can learn more about the fund here.

