Fund created in honor of Hallie Scruggs following shooting at The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been one month since six lives were taken during the shooting at The Covenant School. Students and teachers are back in class at a new location as the pain of what happened continues linger.

There's a new fund in memory of one of the 9-year-old victims, Hallie Scruggs. It was created by her family in partnership with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

The Hallie Scruggs Fundwill honor her legacy by supporting non-profits, scholarships, assisting missionaries and local and global missions work as well as lifting up other families in their time of need. Her family said it's also in memory of other children who have lost their lives to school violence.

The announcement of the fund comes as many state leaders and lawmakers continue to call on officials to release the shooter's so-called manifesto.

At a recent Tennessee Sheriffs' Association meeting, TBI director David Rausch said what police found isn't so much a manifesto spelling out a target, but a series of rambling writings indicating no clear motive.

As of now, the FBI has not identified the shooting as a hate crime.

Representative Todd Warner released a statement saying the records should be released to the public because "knowing the facts is the only way to illuminate the means, methods and motives" and that "a transparent investigation is crucial to delivering justice."

It's not clear if or when Metro Police or the FBI would release that.