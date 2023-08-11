Fundraiser set up for family of woman who died on Interstate 840

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — After his coworker's wife died, Josh Smith set up a fundraiser to help one Tennessee family.

Tika S. Johnson, 29, died on Interstate 840 on Aug. 6 in a car crash, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. The incident happened near Veterans Parkway in Rutherford County.

THP officials said Johnson was traveling on the interstate going west when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway in a curve. Her car slid back across two westbound lanes and struck the rear of a commercial vehicle parked on the right shoulder.

Johnson leaves her husband and four children.

Smith's fundraiser for Johnson's funeral can be found on GoFundMe.