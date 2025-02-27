Fundraising underway for Tina Turner statue to be placed in Brownsville park

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We have been very lucky that some of the most beloved music artists of all time were born and raised here in Tennessee. An effort's underway to honor one of them in a brand new way. They're looking for the public's help to make it happen.

The story of a music icon has deep roots in Brownsville.

"We are known for Tina Turner!" said resident Iverson Hines, standing in front of a mural including Tina.

"She had a beautiful voice!" added resident Tom Averyheart.

"It's a story of triumph and resilience," said Brownsville Mayor William Rawls.

The story's practically legendary, but here it is. Born Anna Mae Bullock, Tina grew up in neighboring Nutbush. She was often in Brownsville including years at Carver High.

"I'm glad I grew up in the same town she grew up in," Tom said.

Tom remembers a show he saw on Nashville's Jefferson Street back in the 60s.

"Tina was there!" he said.

"Was it a good show?" I asked.

"Oooo!"

Tom wishes that show never ended.

"I was with some friends," he remembered. "If they hadn't left, I guess I'd still be there!"

I was in Brownsville and Nutbush in May 2023 after Tina died. There was talk even then that people wanted to see something new in this area to honor her.

Among the people driving that conversation is Sonia Outlaw-Clark of West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center.

"We are inside Flagg Grove School, which is a one-room African American schoolhouse that Tina Turner attended grades one thought eight," she said, showcasing a museum.

Sonia's been telling the Tina story here with pictures, records, and clothes referencing projects like What's Love Got To Do With It, Goldeneye, and Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

Beyond this space, Sonia is hoping a new statue of Tina can be placed in Brownsville's Heritage Park. The park faces Tina's former school, the then-Carver High. The vision is shared by Mayor Rawls.

"City council, we commissioned a statue, a seven-foot statue to be erected in her honor," he said.

"Our hope is to unveil the statue in September during our annual Tina Turner Heritage Days," Sonia added.

A fundraising goal is underway now. They're hoping to raise $10,000 dollars from the public between Black History Month and March, Women's History Month.

The statue comes with a $150,000 fundraising goal. A lot of that's expected to be covered by corporate sponsorships, but public donations are also being accepted here.

"I miss her," Tom said. "I miss her. I wish she was still around."

"She's an idol for a lot of people," Iverson added.

"She lived the story, but we want to tell the story for the rest of the world," Mayor Rawls continued. "This is a good way to show a tribute to her."

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.