Funds Being Raised For Bonnaroo Bus

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - A former prison bus has become an iconic part of Bonnaroo. To Bonnaroovians, it's known simply as the Bonnaroo Bus.
The original owners who transformed it from a bus to transport prisoners to the hippie bus loved by many moved from Manchester to the Gulf Coast in 2017.
They sold the bus on eBay, and a couple from Huntsville won the bus and have decided to keep the tradition alive.
Sharla and Daniel, who own the 1989 Ford bus, put out a call for help this week, and fellow Bonnaroovians answered the call.
They have been trying to reach their gofundme goal for upkeep on the beloved bus. To learn more or to donate, visit the page online.
Sharla and Daniel added the names of all the people who contributed to the upkeep on the bus and are calling them co-owners.
*NewsChannel5.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.