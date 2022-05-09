Funeral for Dickson police officer Zack McCay set for Tuesday

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Funeral services for Officer Zachary "Zack" Dustin McCay of the City of Dickson Police Department will be held on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Walnut Street Church of Christ with Lietuenant Chad Fussell officiating. McCay was 45 years old when he died at Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville after a brief illness.

McCay joined the City of Dickson on April 13, 2017, and began his career with the Dickson Police Department in June 2017 after completing his training.

He served as an infantryman with the United States Marine Corps from 1996-2000 and served in the U.S. Army Reserve since 2004 as a drill sergeant and section sergeant.

“Zack will be tremendously missed by his family in blue and the public he served,” said Dickson Police Department Chief Jeff Lewis. “He was a great officer who always had a positive attitude and a contagious smile.”

City of Dickson Police Department

McCay was an active member of DPD's Special Operations Response Team. He was known as one of the "Motor Officers," but to many he was the "Dancing Cop" from directing school zone traffic at Dickson County High School.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Dickson Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association's Scholarship Fund. Memorials can be mailed to Taylor Funeral Home at 214 N. Main Street, Dickson, TN 37055.

Visitation with the family will begin at 2 p.m.