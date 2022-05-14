Watch
Funeral for Vicky White set for Saturday at 1 p.m.

Posted at 11:36 AM, May 14, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Monday, prison inmate Casey White and his unrelated corrections officer Vicky White were caught by police in Evansville, Indiana after the two fled a detention center in Lauderdale County, Alabama.

Vicky White died after the 11-day manhunt from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

Greenhill Funeral Home in Florence, Alabama is organizing the graveside service, which will begin at 1 p.m. at Center Hill Cemetery.

Vicky is survived by her mother, father, two brothers, a nephew, two uncles and three aunts.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in Vicky's memory, links are active on her online obituary page.

