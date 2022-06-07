Funeral for vocalist Deborah McCrary set to take place Saturday

NASHVILLE, TENN (WTVF) — A funeral date has been set for Deborah McCrary, who died on June 1 at the age of 67.

As Nashville natives, she and her three sisters released five albums and rose to become one of the most important Black female group's in Nashville music history.

Visitation for McCrary will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Highland Hills Funeral Home on Friday, June 10.

On Saturday, an additional visitation will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Baptist Church and the funeral will follow at noon.

Burial immediately following funeral at Greenwood Cemetery North.