Watch
News

Actions

Funeral for vocalist Deborah McCrary set to take place Saturday

Deborah McCrary
Wade Payne/AP
ADDS IDS - The McCrary Sisters, from left, Regina, Ann, Deborah and Alfreda arrive at the Americana Honors & Awards show Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Deborah McCrary
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jun 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-07 17:47:30-04

NASHVILLE, TENN (WTVF) — A funeral date has been set for Deborah McCrary, who died on June 1 at the age of 67.

As Nashville natives, she and her three sisters released five albums and rose to become one of the most important Black female group's in Nashville music history.

Visitation for McCrary will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Highland Hills Funeral Home on Friday, June 10.

On Saturday, an additional visitation will take place at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Baptist Church and the funeral will follow at noon.

Burial immediately following funeral at Greenwood Cemetery North.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap