Funeral, memorial services planned for Sweet 16th Bakery owner who died Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A funeral and memorial service have been planned for the owner of a beloved East Nashville bakery who died on Sunday.

Dan Einstein, who owns Sweet 16th Bakery with his wife Ellen, had been in bad health. He was moved to hospice care last week and died on January 16 at the age of 61.

Funeral arrangements are being planned for January 18. The time and location have not yet been set, but the service will be outdoors and open to the public. Those who attend will be required to be fully vaccinated, boosted and wearing a mask.

The family will be sitting Shiva, but due to COVID-19 requests that this be private.

An online memorial event has also been planned for January 19 at 6:30 p.m.

At the couple's bakery on the corner of N. 16th Steet and Ordway Place, customers and community members have stopped by daily to leave a note for the family.

NewsChannel 5

A GoFundMe page was set up to support Ellen during this time with the goal of raising $30,000, but through an outpouring of community support, more than $140,000 has been raised.