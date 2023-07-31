Funeral plans announced for Macon County sergeant killed in head-on crash over the weekend

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Macon County sergeant killed in a head-on crash will be laid to rest later this week. 55-year-old Sergeant William Cherry was on duty at the time driving on Highway 10 north of Lafayette.

He was on duty just after midnight on Saturday when he was hit by a wrong-way driver. THP is still investigating, but investigators believe that the driver was under the influence.

A funeral for Sergeant Cherry is being held Wednesday at Macon County High School starting at 1 p.m. Visitation will start Monday at the Anderson and Son Funeral Home in Lafayette from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m., then again on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Police say 24-year-old Devin Slayton was driving the car that hit Cherry's patrol car head-on. Slayton was flown to the hospital, but his condition has not been updated.

THP officials said neither Sergeant Cherry nor Slayton was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. They're waiting for the results of toxicology testing as charges against Slayton are pending.

Cherry was given an escort to the "Anderson and Son Funeral Home" in Lafayette on Saturday following the early morning crash honored by the county for his service.