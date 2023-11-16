Funeral services to be held this week for Belmont student Jillian Ludwig

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jillian Ludwig's family and friends will gather to remember her life on Thursday. The Belmont student was killed last week by a stray bullet.

Services are being held in her home state of New Jersey with a visitation is scheduled for Thursday and the funeral for Friday.

Ludwig's obituary mentions that since a very young age, she found joy and gave joy through music. She grew up playing and singing in her church and school. Ludwig even initiated a service project last year called “Playing it Forward” where she would play at local venues and events then donate all her tips and proceeds to various organizations that help other musicians in need.

Jillian was at Belmont to continue her passion for music. It's been a heartbreaking time especially for the college community after she was killed by that bullet at a park near campus.

House Speaker Cameron Sexton recently blamed the Senate for her death after not passing mental health legislation during a special session in August. He said if that would have passed, her killer would have been involuntarily committed and the shooting would never have happened.

Records show he has an intellectual disability and language impairment and was declared incompetent from participating in a trial after being accused of shooting into a car in 2021 where a 3-year-old and 1-year-old were in the back seat. He later admitted to police he did it.

A GoFundMe created to raise moneyfor Ludwig's medical and funeral costs has raised nearly triple what the family was hoping to collect.