Future of TN Dreamers remains uncertain: 'In a way it was sort of that feeling of here we go again.'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville resident Cesar Bautista and his family left Mexico in 1997. Since then, he's gotten used to waiting.

"I think for me just like everybody else is that, like, not being sure what the next four to five years will look like," said Bautista.

He's among the thousands of dreamers given temporary protected status 10 years ago under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also called DACA.

"A lot of DACA recipients sort of living their life every two years, because that's how far they can see it because that's how long the work permit lasts," he said.

But a new court decision means his future will remain uncertain.

"In a way, it was sort of that feeling of here we go again," he said.

Last year a Texas-based U.S. District judge argued DACA was illegal. Now, an appeals court agreed with the decision, but sent it back to the lower court for the judge to review after President Joe Biden issued new revisions for the program.

"Now we know that based on his prior decisions, he has been vocally opposed to DACA and so we are expecting a similar outcome," said Judith Clerjeune, campaigns and advocacy director for Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Rights Coalition.

President Biden's new revisions do not offer major changes to the program, but rather strengthen its existence. The new revisions take effect Oct. 31.

"Regardless of what happens, regardless of any court decision, young people in Tennessee will continue to fight for their futures here because this is their home," said Clerjeune.

The appeals court decision continues to block new applicants but allows current DACA enrollees to maintain their status. Now the case rests back in the lower court.

Some expect DACA will return to the Supreme Court for a third time.