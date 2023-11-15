Gabrielle Hanson resigns as member of the Board of Mayor, Alderman in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the end of an era for an embattled Franklin Alderman. Gabrielle Hanson has resigned as a member of the Board of Mayor and Alderman in Franklin.

It was anticipated that the board would vote to censure Hanson following her controversial mayoral campaign. But since she resigned and is no longer an elected official she can't be censured.

You'll remember our News Channel 5 Investigates team extensively reported on her many false claims in her mayoral run and also the her refusal to denounce white Supremacists.

While the announcement was unexpected to a certain extent, some of the board members say she took the easy way out.

"I am most certainly irritated that she has intentionally taken action to avoid accountability. I’m not surprised by it," said Franklin Alderman Ward 2 Matt Brown.

The new members were sworn in last night as well. Alderman Burger said on behalf of the board-- no matter how much they disagree in the future she's looking forward to everyone on the board leading with integrity.