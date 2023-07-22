Gallatin animal rescue shelter at capacity is seeking help from public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Sumner County animal shelter is at capacity, and dozens of dogs and cats are looking for a forever home.

Ever since the Sumner County Animal Control shelter temporarily closed for intakes and adoptions two weeks ago, the shelter at a Safe Place for Animals in Gallatin has seen an influx of animals. The rescue group has the only other physical shelter in Gallatin.

"They literally refer everyone to us," said Diana Townsend, president and founder of Safe Place for Animals. "I had two people today come today."

Townsend said the shelter is currently filled with about 70 dogs and cats. Since the nonprofit operates with limited space and staff, she is asking for the public's help.

"When we are full we try and find fosters to take animals temporarily," said Townsend. "That’s something we desperately need, people who are willing to help foster."

Townsend said the facility is also currently operating without a veterinarian, and it is more expensive to take animals to an outside vet. She said donations of food, cat litter and cleaning supplies are also needed.

In a Facebook post, the Sumner County Animal Control shelter stated: Out of an abundance of caution and for the health and well-being of the animals in our care, we have made the decision to temporarily close the shelter for any intake or adoptions. We are working closely with our veterinary staff to ensure we are following best practices and providing the proper care for the animals. The veterinary staff has made recommendations, and we are implementing those precautions. We will be closed to all intake and adoptions while we tend to the animals. We greatly appreciate your patience during this trying time."

It is unclear when the Sumner County Animal Control shelter may resume taking in new animals or completing adoptions.

Townsend said it is a situation that is happening across Middle Tennessee.

"A lot of places aren’t accepting animals right now and then they end up getting dumped."

Townsend said she is hopeful all the animals in the shelter will find their loving families.

For more information on a Safe Place for Animals, how to make a donation, or for information on fostering an animal you can visit https://safeplaceforanimals.com/