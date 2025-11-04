Gallatin businesses partner to get meals to those who lost SNAP benefits

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Throughout our newscasts, we've been talking about the future of SNAP benefits. There are two businesses in Gallatin that couldn't be more different from each other, but they've found a way to collaborate and help some of those who have lost the benefits.

During the lunch time rush at Gallatin's Prince Street Pizza and Pub, a familiar sight is Joshua Fulkerson.

"My employees, this is their favorite place to eat!" he said, speaking from a booth in the restaurant.

Beyond being a regular customer, Fulkerson has a connection.

"I did the concrete for the parking lot in the front and the porches as well," he said.

Fulkerson's the owner of Gallatin's Hard Rock Concrete. When I came to talk to Fulkerson Monday, he shared a personal backstory that I did not know before we started the conversation.

"I was a former drug addict and alcoholic," he began. "I continued on, acting like I was 10-foot tall and bulletproof, but then I realized I wasn't. I've been homeless. I know how it feels to not have anything. I know how it feels to be hungry."

Fulkerson said something changed the course of his life. It was becoming a dad. He said his Gallatin community gave him another chance.

"Some good people helped me out and showed me a better way and gave me some love that I probably didn't deserve," Fulkerson explained.

Fulkerson wanted to find a way to say thank you. He reached out to Prince Street Pizza and Pub's owner Brad Singleton and general manager Vanessa Beair. They've all worked together to make this plan happen.

Each day this week through November 9, a meal is available to the first 100 people who come in starting at 11 a.m.

"We're giving out a mega slice of pizza and a drink, dine-in only," Fulkerson said.

"The idea was to help people who have lost the SNAP benefits and just try to help them recover from the extra expenses they have to make sure nobody actually goes hungry," Beair added.

Fulkerson's Hard Rock Concrete has been a part of Gallatin for about nine years. Prince Street Pizza and Pub has been here for nearly ten.

"We wouldn't be here if the community didn't support us," Beair continued.

"It's not embarrassing to ask for help," Fulkerson said. "We all get in hard times. It amazes me I got to where I'm at. I probably don't deserve it, but if I can make an impact on others, I'm going to do that."

