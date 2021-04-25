Gallatin celebrates 20th anniversary of annual spring festival

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite rainy weather, Gallatin residents showed up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of an annual tradition on Saturday.

Square Fest brought together 160 vendors lining the streets of downtown historic Gallatin, selling everything from food to clothing and art. The event was organized by the Historic Downtown Gallatin non-profit.

Last year it was canceled due to COVID-19, making it all the more important this year‘s event took place.

"Something like this brings everybody back to downtown," said Director of Historic Downtown Gallatin, Donna Belote. "You know this is a day when you can see people in the morning and you will see the same people at four in the afternoon before we close- they spent the whole day here. They've ate, they've seen their friends, they've shopped, it's been a day's entertainment for them and they needed that".