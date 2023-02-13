Gallatin celebrates Black History Month with banners honoring people and places of influence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lining downtown Gallatin are some of the faces and places that are part of the city's history. To celebrate Black History Month the city is honoring those who've made an impact on Gallatin with banners made by historian Velma Brinkley.

The idea started last year when the city highlighted national figures like Martin Luther King, Ida B. Wells and Katherine Johnson. This year organizers chose to highlight local figures.

"It dawned on me that we have way too many unsung African American heroes and heroines to be going outside of Sumner County looking for heroes," said Brinkley.

Among those heroes is Fred Bailey.

"He is the founder of two outstanding programs that have made life so much better for so many young people in this community," said Brinkley.

Bailey was born and raised in Gallatin. "Not very far from here," said Bailey as he stood beneath his banner on West Main Street. "I think it's back down 109, I think it's this way. Don't get a blind man pointing - I never point the right direction," he laughed.

Bailey is blind, but he said it was his father who taught him not to make excuses.

"He had given me the ability to survive being black, blind and poor," said Bailey. It's that perseverance that he hopes to pass on to the young people he mentors.

"He taught me respect, he taught me work ethic," said Bailey. "You weren't going to be lazy in his house."

Brinkley said she hopes those who pass by feel a sense of respect and admiration for those on each banner. "I can't even envision there being a black presence in Gallatin if it were not for the paths that they made for those to follow," she said.

Brinkley said she's already received nominations for people to be honored next year. The banners will be on display through the end of the month.