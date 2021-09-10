Gallatin church donates more than 1,000 backpacks to Waverly students

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students in Waverly have been without a school since the deadly flooding in late August after water gushed through the hallways and classrooms. It left the elementary and junior high schools unusable.

Students will return to school next week but in other existing district facilities, according to school officials.

After losing their schools, NorthField Church in Gallatin didn't want students to go empty handed when they returned. They're donating more than 1,000 backpacks with supplies to Waverly students.

It was a combined effort of the Tennessee Department of Education, NorthField Church, and the surrounding community, including local businesses and politicians.

More than 1,000 backpacks were filled with necessary school supplies for these students who lost so much.

Dickson County Schools volunteered to bring their buses to this church to pick up and deliver the backpacks starting Friday.

Waverly students will be using existing district facilities until December. Then, they will move into portable classrooms in the front part of Waverly Central High School's campus for two to three years.

The last phase involves looking for a new, safe place for students to learn.