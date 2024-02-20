Gallatin dog and owner featured in Purina, Tractor Supply Super Bowl commercial

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even a week since the Super Bowl, this is a story we still had to share.

If you watch for the commercials, you may have seen the one for Purina and Tractor Supply. If you looked carefully, some of the scenes in that commercial may have looked like they could have been shot in Tennessee.

Well, that's because they were!

Logan is a five-year-old Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever, from Gallatin who was featured in commercial with owner Brooke O'Brien.

So if you've ever looked at the dogs on the bags of dog food or seen a commercial with a dog, maybe you've asked how that four-legged celebrity got such a cool gig.

"I've always thought the same thing going through there — who are these dogs and where do they come from and how did they get this gig," asked O'Brien.

This specific commercial included an audition, plus multiple days of shooting the videos in and around the Nashville area back in November.

"I got a lot of messages that night," O'Brien said about the Super Bowl. "Right after the commercial, you could hear my phone ding ding ding ding."

O'Brien is also a professional dog trainer in the Gallatin area. She is the founder of Adventure Canine Training.

"Most of his training is just being natural," O'Brien said.

You can see a link to the commercial here. The in-store footage was shot at the Tractor Supply in White House.