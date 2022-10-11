Gallatin mom convicted of murdering infant twins asks for a new trial

GALLATIN, Tenn. — A Sumner County woman convicted of killing her infant twins is now arguing years later she had no chance at trial.

Lindsey Lowe has been convicted, and a judge sentenced her to life. But she was back in court Tuesday, with subjects ranging from incompetent attorneys to a biased juror. Lowe — who is now 35 — was convicted of killing her infant twins. The defense argued she did not know she was pregnant and went into shock when the babies were born in a bathroom.

This essentially is Lowe's last chance to get a new trial, and it's going to be based on whether she can convince the judge she did not have good legal representation and if a juror had already made up her mind.

Lowe had a team of lawyers and paralegals led by Gallatin attorney John Pelligrin.

"I think the complexity of the case was probably much more than he expected and was willing to deal with," said Dr. Bill Kenner.

The case remains one of the most followed and heartbreaking in Middle Tennessee history.

Lowe told police she covered their mouths to keep them from crying.

Prosecutors said it was murder.

Judge Dee Gay said it was a case he had never seen before.

"You are aware this is the first case of its kind in the history of Sumner County."

Lowe's new attorney called witnesses including Dr. Kenner, who had testified for the defense at the original trial.

In court, they said Pelligrin and his team did a very poor job preparing them, with little interaction.

And then there's the issue of the jury.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that a juror — on the pre-trial survey later provided to all attorneys — wrote that she had already decided Lowe was guilty of murdering her own children. Yet, the defense still selected her for the jury.

That alone could be enough for a second look.

Judge Dee Gay presided at the original trial and will decide if Lowe gets a new one.

If the answer is no, then the case moves to the appellate court.

Lowe was convicted on two counts of felony first-degree murder. She has served nine years of a 56-year sentence in the Tennessee Prison for Women.