Watch
News

Actions

Gallatin police: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Gallatin Police Department
T’omas Woods
woods.jpg
Posted at 2:07 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 15:07:27-04

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin police have asked the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with a shooting from over the weekend.

Police officials did not name the location of the shooting but said the incident happened on July 10.

Investigators said they’re now looking for T’omas Woods, who has active warrants out for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting. According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast now