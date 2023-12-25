Gallatin police arrest three suspects connected to stolen cars

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Gallatin Police Department says they have arrested three people suspected in a series of vehicle thefts.
Antoine Betts, Kaveon Anderson and a 15-year-old Juvenile male all face multiple charges related to the thefts of those vehicles.
Police say they began investigating Sunday after officers received multiple reports of stolen cars. They were able to identify the suspects on the same day of the crime.
All three were located and taken into custody. Each of them confessed to the crimes, and helped law enforcement locate the stolen vehicles.
