Gallatin police looking for suspect who stole city work truck

Gallatin Police Department
Posted at 3:18 PM, Apr 12, 2022
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin Police Department officers are working to find a suspect who stole a city vehicle.

Police said the suspect took a 2015 white Chevrolet 2500 truck, which features City of Gallatin logos on the door.

Security camera photos depict the suspect in a white T-shirt. Police said they believe he is in the Davidson County area.

Residents — who see the vehicle or know anything about the suspects who stole the truck — are asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

