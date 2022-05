GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are asking residents in the Walnut Crest area near Long Hollow Pike in Gallatin to stay inside with their doors locked.

Officials report that a black male suspect fled the scene of a traffic stop after being pulled over by a Sumner County deputy this afternoon.

The man is describe to be 6 foot 4 inches and weighs around 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan shirt, blue jeans and red boxers.

No further information is available at this time.