Gallatin Police Warn Of Dangerous Person; Tell People To Stay Inside
GALLATIN, Tenn. - Officials with the Gallatin Police Department issued an alert to citizens, warning them of a dangerous person who could possibly be in their neighborhood.
The message read:
IMPORTANT CITIZEN ALERT: Residents in the area of Buffalo Ridge off of Hartsville Pike in Gallatin - please stay in your home and keep your doors locked. Call 911 if you see any suspicious subjects in the area. A dangerous person may be in that area.
Sources told NewsChannel 5 the warning is related to a domestic situation where a female victim was shot in the head at close range. She is in critical condition.
The armed suspect took off on foot and remains at large. Police are now canvasing the area.
We have a crew headed to the area and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.