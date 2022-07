GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — One day after the first annual Richard Suter Day in Gallatin, the local holiday's namesake died.

Richard Suter was renowned for the positivity he shared throughout his community.

He was known for the symbols "+>-" which represented "positivity is greater than negativity."

His life motto was "you can never go wrong loving on people." It's a message he would likely encourage everyone whose life he touched to share as he is remembered.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth.