Gallatin salon owner grants Christmas wishes for foster kids thanks to outpouring of donations

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa's workshop may be in the North Pole, but Jordyn Clark's is in Gallatin.

For years, she has been donating Christmas gifts to foster children; she calls it 'Fostering Hope.' But this year, the need doubled.

"I actually remember sitting at the kitchen table this year and I told my husband, 'I don't know how we're going to do this,'" said Clark, the owner of Studio 1:9.

She shared her story with NewsChannel 5, then a flood of donations came pouring in.

"I have been blown away by the community," said Clark.

She calls it a Christmas miracle.

"Our door was the revolving door," said Clark. "We had so many people coming from Cookeville, coming from Clarksville, and Springfield."

"So, when our kids get removed or leave their home, you don't know what they're going to have with them," said Executive Director of Sumner County Court Appointed Special Advocates, Sonya Manfred. "They may be leaving everything and come with just the clothes that they're wearing and maybe a couple changes of clothes."

Donors will never learn the children's names, only what's on their Christmas lists.

"We have had kids that have told us 'this is our first Christmas, we've never gotten Christmas gifts,'" said Manfred.

Clark knows what it's like to be in the system.

"My brother was kind of the air in my lungs for this mission and always has been," she said. "He is a grown adult now and he's a police officer, but he is the reason why I realized how big this need was."

It's a pain that cuts deep.

"I'm grateful that everything happened the way it did because I don't think I'd be able to do this if it wasn't for everything we've been through,"

Clark said.

While Clark may never know their names, she knows, thanks to the kindness of strangers, each child will receive a gift this Christmas.

If you are interested in donating, you can contact Studio 1:9 here.