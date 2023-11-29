Gallatin salon owner is 'Fostering Hope', one Christmas gift at a time

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Santa has his workshop, but Jordyn Clark has her salon. For three years she's been granting Christmas wishes, one child at a time.

It's called 'Fostering Hope'.

"We wanted to take care of all of our local foster babies ranging from newborn all the way to 18 when they’re fostering out," said Clark, owner of Studio 1:9 salon in Gallatin.

Through her own experiences, Clark knows the system all too well.

"A lot of the time there’s not a lot of financial help especially in a kinship situation which is like another family member caring for a family member which is what we went through when we were fostering my brother," she said.

It all starts with an ornament on her Christmas tree. No name, just a number coinciding with a child in foster care.

"There is a lot of simplicity in some of these," said Clark. "We had someone ask for bedding for college and for socks and underwear."

With each passing year, her list of children grows longer and longer. Last year's list was 150 names long. But thanks to the community, Clark was blown away. "So last year we couldn't walk through the salon because there were so many toys," she said.

This year, the list has doubled to 300 names long. With the help of her team, she's making sure every child makes the cut.

"I think hope is needed," said Clark. "I think these kids — I call them babies, some are 17 years old — they need hope." It's perhaps the greatest gift of all.

Toys will be collected through December 15. For more information or to make a donation, call Salon 1:9 at (615) - 675 - 5815.