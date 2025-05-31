Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department faces truck repairs, facility damage as they operate on limited funding

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department is dealing with multiple crises as two of their four fire trucks are out of commission and recent storms have damaged their station's roof.

"The very first thing that happened was that our reserve engine at our second station failed pump tests," said Lieutenant Jason Ditzler.

The problems quickly compounded for the volunteer department.

With limited resources, the volunteer department has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the mounting costs.

"That is when our rescue truck started having problems," Ditzler said. "We are now down two vehicles. We only have two remaining vehicles."

Recent storms have added to their troubles, causing roof leaks and water seepage into back rooms of the station.

"I'm afraid that when they pull that drywall off that it is going to be full of mold," Ditzler said.

The department's second station currently has no fire trucks, which increases response times to emergencies. The Gallatin Volunteer Department handles areas outside the city limits but within Sumner County.

"I think one of the biggest problems is people think when they hear Gallatin volunteer, they think we are the city's volunteers, and it couldn't be further from the truth," Ditzler said.

The department operates on just $24,000 from the county per year. The station lacks bathrooms or showers for firefighters to wash off cancer-causing chemicals, but other repairs remain the top priority.

"Now it is just that crisis where we need the help to get back to effectively serving the community," Ditzler said.

Despite these challenges, Ditzler said their volunteer firefighters remain committed to their mission.

"At the end of the day, if you call 911, we have 20 members that are going to drop what they are doing and come up here and respond," he said.

These volunteer firefighters risk their lives to protect Sumner County residents despite operating with broken equipment and a damaged station. Consider supporting their GoFundMe or donating equipment to help faster emergency response. Contact Kim at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com to learn how you can directly support these local responders.

This story was reported by Kim Rafferty and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Kim and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.