Gallatin will send a firefighter to install free smoke detectors in your home

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gallatin firefighters are offering to install free smoke detectors in the homes of local residents.

The initiative is a part of the department's goal to install more smoke alarms in 2022 than the year prior through the "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" program.

In 2021, firefighters installed 122 smoke detectors throughout Gallatin.

"Having a smoke alarm is essential for home safety as even a small fire can be devastating," said Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown. "Whatever your situation, all you have to do is contact our Fire Marshal and we’ll make sure your home is safer for the next ten years."

The "Get Alarmed" program aims to help reduce the risk of home fire deaths. The smoke alarms are purchased using funds from a federal grant.

"As emergency responders, we normally react when a fire or medical emergency is underway," said Gallatin Fire Marshal Mark Hall. "This program gives us the opportunity to prevent injury or property damage, and that’s a great use of our time and resources."

Firefighters will install smoke detectors in local homes for residents who can't afford them or need assistance with connecting them properly. Contact Fire Marshal Mark Hall at 615-452-2771 if you're interested.

If you're installing your own smoke alarm, the Gallatin Fire Department has the following tips:

