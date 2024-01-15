Gallery: A snowy start to your week! Here's a look across Middle Tennessee
Here's a look from all around Middle Tennessee as the snow continues to fall!
Joshua Blackmon shared this photo out of Nashville.Photo by: Joshua Blackmon Gary gives us a view from Clarksville.Photo by: Gary Hutchinson Monique gives us a look from Murfreesboro this morning.Photo by: monique parrish Steven gives us a look from White House!Photo by: Steven Robinson West EndPhoto by: Robert Daugherty MurfreesboroPhoto by: Cindy Riggins ClarksvillePhoto by: Tate Lee DonelsonPhoto by: Cynthia Tanner Photo by: Jared Ambrose LivingstonPhoto by: Jammie Gibbons White HousePhoto by: Jimmy Belcher MurfreesboroPhoto by: Amanda Mcnabb TullahomaPhoto by: Julie Spears LivingstonPhoto by: Jammie Gibbons SpringfieldPhoto by: Gloria Moore ColumbiaPhoto by: Brandon Symlar HendersonvillePhoto by: Donna Frost NashvillePhoto by: Robby Williams GallatinPhoto by: Hunter Bowling Red Boiling SpringsPhoto by: Crystal Clark WestmorelandPhoto by: Amanda Jo
HendersonvillePhoto by:
Belmont-HillsboroPhoto by: Polly House MadisonPhoto by: Jeannie
Michelle says her dog was born in North Dakota and loves the snow on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Brueggeman from Smyrna
This pup in Franklin loves the snow so much that he decided to lie down on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Jen Cudoba in Franklin Cows are lowing into a pasture in Hartsville, Tenn., as snow continues coming down in Trousdale County on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Brittany Peek in Hartsville Jill Gregory's child and dog look back inside. She reports 4 to 5 inches of snow on the ground at her house on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Jill Gregory of Mt. Juliet
Brenda MartinPaul HamerPhoto by: Old Hickory
