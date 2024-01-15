Watch Now
Gallery: A snowy start to your week! Here's a look across Middle Tennessee

Here's a look from all around Middle Tennessee as the snow continues to fall!

Joshua Blackmon.jpg Joshua Blackmon shared this photo out of Nashville.Photo by: Joshua Blackmon Clarksville gary hutchinson.jpg Gary gives us a view from Clarksville.Photo by: Gary Hutchinson monique parrish murfreesboro.jpg Monique gives us a look from Murfreesboro this morning.Photo by: monique parrish steven robinson white house.jpg Steven gives us a look from White House!Photo by: Steven Robinson Robert Daughertywestend.jpg West EndPhoto by: Robert Daugherty murfreesboro cindy riggins.jpeg MurfreesboroPhoto by: Cindy Riggins tate lee Clarksville .jpg ClarksvillePhoto by: Tate Lee donelson cynthia tanner.jpg DonelsonPhoto by: Cynthia Tanner jared ambrose.jpg Photo by: Jared Ambrose Livingston, TN Jammie Gibbons.jpeg LivingstonPhoto by: Jammie Gibbons white house jimmy belcher.jpg White HousePhoto by: Jimmy Belcher murfreesboro amanda mcnabb.jpg MurfreesboroPhoto by: Amanda Mcnabb Tullahoma julie spears.jpg TullahomaPhoto by: Julie Spears Livingston, TN Jammie Gibbons 2.jpeg LivingstonPhoto by: Jammie Gibbons gloria moore springfield.jpg SpringfieldPhoto by: Gloria Moore Columbia brandon symlar.jpg ColumbiaPhoto by: Brandon Symlar Donna Frost Hendersonville TN .jpg HendersonvillePhoto by: Donna Frost robby williams reynolds road nash.jpg NashvillePhoto by: Robby Williams thumbnail_image4.jpg GallatinPhoto by: Hunter Bowling 20240115_064608.jpg Red Boiling SpringsPhoto by: Crystal Clark thumbnail_image0.jpg WestmorelandPhoto by: Amanda Jo

 thumbnail_image0-1.jpg HendersonvillePhoto by: 
Brenda Martin
 20240115_063207.jpg Paul HamerPhoto by: Old Hickory
 thumbnail_IMG_3842.jpg Belmont-HillsboroPhoto by: Polly House thumbnail_IMG_6084.jpg MadisonPhoto by: Jeannie
 snowsmyrna.jpeg Michelle says her dog was born in North Dakota and loves the snow on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Michelle Brueggeman from Smyrna


snowdogFranklin .jpeg This pup in Franklin loves the snow so much that he decided to lie down on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Jen Cudoba in Franklin snowcows.jpeg Cows are lowing into a pasture in Hartsville, Tenn., as snow continues coming down in Trousdale County on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Brittany Peek in Hartsville snowchilddog.jpeg Jill Gregory's child and dog look back inside. She reports 4 to 5 inches of snow on the ground at her house on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.Photo by: WTVF / Jill Gregory of Mt. Juliet

