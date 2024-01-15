Gallery: A snowy start to your week! Here's a look across Middle Tennessee

Share Facebook

Joshua Blackmon shared this photo out of Nashville. Joshua Blackmon

Gary gives us a view from Clarksville. Gary Hutchinson

Monique gives us a look from Murfreesboro this morning. monique parrish

Steven gives us a look from White House! Steven Robinson

West End Robert Daugherty

Murfreesboro Cindy Riggins

Clarksville Tate Lee

Donelson Cynthia Tanner

Jared Ambrose

Livingston Jammie Gibbons

White House Jimmy Belcher

Murfreesboro Amanda Mcnabb

Tullahoma Julie Spears

Livingston Jammie Gibbons

Springfield Gloria Moore

Columbia Brandon Symlar

Hendersonville Donna Frost

Nashville Robby Williams

Gallatin Hunter Bowling

Red Boiling Springs Crystal Clark

Westmoreland Amanda Jo





Hendersonville Brenda Martin

Paul Hamer Old Hickory



Belmont-Hillsboro Polly House

Madison Jeannie



Michelle says her dog was born in North Dakota and loves the snow on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. WTVF / Michelle Brueggeman from Smyrna







This pup in Franklin loves the snow so much that he decided to lie down on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. WTVF / Jen Cudoba in Franklin

Cows are lowing into a pasture in Hartsville, Tenn., as snow continues coming down in Trousdale County on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. WTVF / Brittany Peek in Hartsville

Jill Gregory's child and dog look back inside. She reports 4 to 5 inches of snow on the ground at her house on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. WTVF / Jill Gregory of Mt. Juliet

