Gallery: It's a winter wonderland in Middle Tennessee!

Snow is falling across Middle Tennessee, take a look at the snow around the area! Have snow pics you want to share? Send them in to my5@newschannel5.com.

thumbnail_IMG_3950.jpg Riddleton, TNPhoto by: Mary Draper 20250219_050842.jpg Baxter, TNPhoto by: Melissa Evans 20250219_060357.jpg Livingston, TNPhoto by: John West thumbnail_IMG_0015 (1).jpg Clarksville, TNPhoto by: Loren Baker 20250218_193246.jpg Clarksville, TNPhoto by: Tim
 thumbnail_IMG_6701.jpg Coopertown/GreenbrierPhoto by: Melinda Thomason IMG_5921.jpeg White House, TNPhoto by: Rob Powers
 IMG_3228.jpeg Madison, TNPhoto by: Richard Vantrease

Riddleton, TNMary Draper
Baxter, TNMelissa Evans
Livingston, TNJohn West
Clarksville, TNLoren Baker
Clarksville, TNTim
Coopertown/GreenbrierMelinda Thomason
White House, TNRob Powers
Madison, TNRichard Vantrease
