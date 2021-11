MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — They say don't cry over spilled milk, but what about whiskey?

Murfreesboro police said gallons of Jack Daniel's whiskey spilled onto a road in a crash on Wednesday.

Murfreesboro Police Department

A semi truck hauling $400,000 worth of the liquor overturned when the load shifted as the driver was making a left turn onto Interstate 24 from S. Church Street.

Fortunately, the driver was not hurt.