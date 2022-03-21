Game show 'The Price Is Right' bringing competition to Nashville next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP/WTVF) — The game show that made famous the phrase "Come on down!" is coming on down to you.

"The Price Is Right" is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier.

"'The Price Is Right' has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years," said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer at CBS. "This longevity stands as a testament to everything good about CBS programming and the success of our fan-first approach to television. The Come On Down Tour is an expansion of our mission to bring fans closer to what they love in new and exciting ways, while simultaneously supporting iconic local business partners in each city."

Contestants will have a chance to play Plinko, spin the wheel, and compete in a Showcase Showdown.

The show will make a special stop in Nashville on Friday, April 22.

Other stops include such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, and St. Louis.