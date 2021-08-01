Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium was postponed on Saturday due to poor weather.

The stadium initially issued a weather delay for lightning and thunderstorms. Concert goers in the parking lot were instructed to stay in their cars, and those who approached the gates were told to enter gates one or six and shelter in place.

Nissan is working with local officials to try and reschedule for Sunday night. The stadium released this statement:

“The Garth Brooks concert at Nissan Stadium has been postponed due to existing and forecasted weather. We are working with local officials in an attempt to reschedule for tomorrow night.”

