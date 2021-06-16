Garth Brooks to play first-ever concert at Nissan Stadium in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to Nashville on July 31.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. This marks Brooks’ first-ever performance at Nissan Stadium.

“Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement Wednesday. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

The concert will feature in-the-round seating and tickets are limited to eight per-person. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

You can order tickets online here, on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, June 25.