Garth Brooks to play first-ever concert at Nissan Stadium in July

Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
Honoree Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
Posted at 7:48 AM, Jun 16, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Garth Brooks is bringing his stadium tour to Nashville on July 31.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Nissan Stadium. This marks Brooks’ first-ever performance at Nissan Stadium.

“Music City is roaring back, and it’s about to be louder than ever thanks to renowned artist Garth Brooks,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a statement Wednesday. “Get your tickets, buy the boots and help us set an all-time attendance record at Nissan Stadium. Let’s show the world that Nashville is open and country music is stronger than ever before.”

The concert will feature in-the-round seating and tickets are limited to eight per-person. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

You can order tickets online here, on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster app. There will be no ticket sales at the venue box office on Friday, June 25.

