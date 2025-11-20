Gary Sinise Foundation celebrates milestone 100th home built for veterans

CEDAR HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — Since 2011, The Gary Sinise Foundation has been doing work for veterans, all under the guidance of actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise. The foundation moved to Tennessee three years ago. Wednesday marked a big milestone.

A huge crowd carrying flags watched a road in Cedar Hill, waiting to see someone driving up. Waiting inside a house just up the hill was Sinise.

"I'm sad there are so many people injured," he said. "I'm also heartened the American people have chosen the Gary Sinise Foundation to support us so we can do something to give back to these folks."

The Gary Sinise Foundation builds specially adapted, mortgage-free homes for veterans with disabilities. This latest house is going to retired US Army Sergeant First Class Joe Bowser, severely wounded in Iraq in 2004.

"This rocket came in as he was walking across the base, and he lost his leg," Sinise said of Bowser. "I met him in the hospital, and we became friends."

The homes are possible through donations and many contributions including the Scripps Family Impact Fund. This home for Bowser is a milestone; the 100th home built by the Gary Sinise Foundation.

The crowd cheered as Bowser rode up to the house accompanied by police escorts.

"It's a new chapter in our life," he said. "To have a brand new home and be mortgage-free, it's like winning the lottery."

"As I'm standing here, I'm filled with more gratitude than words can truly express," Bowser told the crowd. "You've built more than walls. You've built hope and independence. My kids, after I got wounded, there was a banner they put up. Welcome home, Lt. Dan!"

"When I played Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, I was invited to go to the Disabled American Veterans national convention in 1994," Sinise said, taking the podium. "That was a life changing, impactful moment to see so many sacrifices among this crowd out there, acknowledging me for acting like one. I needed to try to do something. It led me to a life of service I could have never imagined prior to playing that part in that movie. It's led me to meet so many people who are the real Lt. Dans. Joe, you're a real life Lt. Dan."

"I don't feel I did anything special except to go and serve my country," Bowswer said. "For all of them to say thank you for your service, it's a little overwhelming for me."

