Gary Sinise Foundation to relocate to Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're certainly used to getting new neighbors from California. We're about to get another one, and this time it's someone you definitely know from one of the most iconic movies ever made. That neighbor is bringing with him an organization doing work that impacts many in our community.

"It's played a much greater role in my life than I would have ever thought," said Oscar nominee Gary Sinise, speaking on his role as Lt. Dan in "Forrest Gump."

Long before playing Lt. Dan, Sinise was a supporter of Vietnam veterans. The role was a step toward Sinise doing the work he does today.

"Lt. Dan being a wounded veteran, that absolutely started me working with our wounded," he said.

Today, the Gary Sinise Foundation raises money for many causes for military and first responders. It does work including giving specially designed houses to wounded veterans. Sinise also plays concerts for veterans with the Lt. Dan Band. Sinise and his foundation are about to leave California. He's about to call a new place home — Franklin.

"Once I knew my family was on board with the idea of relocating, it just became a very exciting opportunity," said Sinise.

Sinise said it makes sense for his foundation to be based in the central United States to be closer to various projects rather than living on a coast.

"Tennessee is that state that's connected," said Sinise. "It's got seven or eight different borders, and in every state around Tennessee, they have military and veterans. I think the entertainment industry there is magnificent. I have a lot of friends. A lot of friends have said they'd support the Gary Sinise Foundation if I move it there. I'm excited about the move. California's been a great place. It's nice to think of challenges ahead."

