'Gas' fueled by fans, races ahead of TikTok in app store ratings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new app has dethroned TikTok in app store ratings. It is called "Gas."

"Gas" uses anonymous compliments to build confidence, or "gas someone up."

Here's how it works: after users sync up their location and contacts to the app, others anonymously vote for friends in a round of polls that refresh every hour.

Everything from friendly superlatives to flirtatious confessions are part of the app.

If you win a poll, a "flame" gets sent to your inbox.

Unlike similar apps that had issues with bullying, the polls are premade, and there's no direct messaging.

The company said the idea is to "create a place that makes us feel better about ourselves."

"Gas" is currently only available in 12 states, but it's scheduled to go nationwide soon.