Gas leak in Clarksville halts traffic on Tylertown Road

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gas leak on Tylertown Road in Clarksville Monday afternoon resulted in road closures as crews worked to restore service.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville Gas and Water responded to a reported gas leak on Tylertown Rd. just before 4:30 p.m., resulting in a road closure from Trenton Road to Winterset Drive along Tylertown Road. It has since reopened.

It is unknown how long Clarksville Gas and Water will take to complete necessary repairs and restore service to affected customers in the area.