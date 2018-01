NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Students and faculty at John Overton High School have been evacuated due to a "suspicious smell."

The call came in around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the school located off Franklin Pike.

The cause was not yet known. It’s unclear when the leak would be fixed.

Busses in Overton cluster are running late. — Metro Schools (@MetroSchools) January 10, 2018

Metro Schools tweeted that the following busses are running late because of the issue: Norman Binkley ES, Crieve Hall ES, Haywood ES, Tusculum ES, Granbery ES, Shayne ES, Croft MS, McMurray MS, Oliver MS.

Officials said students were safe.

Sky 5 flew over the school and showed students standing outside.