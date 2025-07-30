Gas leak reported near McDonalds in The Gulch on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A gas leak has been reported near the McDonalds in The Gulch.
According to dispatch, a construction company hit a gas line near 1200 Broadway that prompted evacuation.
There is no immediate danger, but the area was cleared out of an abundance of caution.
We have limited details on this at this time and will update when we learn more.
